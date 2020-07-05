Photos: Politicians, Civic Groups Flock to July 4 Parade in Independence

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted just about every part of society, but in an election year, it's been particularly tough for politicians to meet voters up close and in person, and to perform the retail politics opportunities that most campaign seasons provide.

Parades and festivals have mostly been canceled, and if they have gone on, they have done so scaled back.

But Independence Day was celebrated in the Kenton County city that shares the holiday's name. Independence's annual parade went on, albeit with a longer route so that crowds could spread out as part of social-distancing strategies.

Gloved hands tossed candy to the masses, and many participants in the parade wore masks.

With Independence the only city in Northern Kentucky to hold its annual parade, politicians flocked at the chance to wave to voters.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath, who faces Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall, was in town, along with state lawmakers and county officials who took advantage of the opportunity to be seen in person.

Even politicians from other local cities, like Newport Mayor Jerry Peluso and Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette, were part of the festivities.

RCN contributor Patricia A. Scheyer produced these photos.