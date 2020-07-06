After Son Beats Dad in Arm Wrestling, Shots Fired Near Florence

After a son defeated his father in arm wrestling multiple times, the father opened fire leading to an eight-hour standoff with law enforcement near Florence.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said that it responded to the 800 block of Clubtrail Drive just before 1 a.m. on Monday. They reported that Curtis Zimmerman, 55, challenged his juvenile son to an arm-wrestling competition, during which he lost multiple times.

A physical altercation ensued and as the son was walking upstairs at the home, Zimmerman pulled a gun and fired two shots into the ceiling.

While the son was able to exit the home unharmed, Zimmerman refused to come out until around 8:25 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

He was then taken into custody and transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence to be evaluated.

Once he is cleared medically, Zimmerman is expected to be charged with one count of first degree wanton endangerment and to be held on $5,000 bond.

-Staff report