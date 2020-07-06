Big Boy Adopting Girl Mascot - but Not Local Frisch's Big Boy

A big girl is now the face of Big Boy restaurants, but not the ones we know around here as Frisch's Big Boy.

The locally-based chain that operates the popular restaurants made that clear in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

“You may have heard that some Big Boy restaurants in Michigan, not affiliated with Frisch’s, are temporarily changing their mascot. At Frisch’s Big Boy, which operates in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, we’re remaining faithful to our beloved Big Boy," said Frisch's Big Boy President & CEO Jason Vaughn. "For more than 70 years, neighborhood Frisch’s restaurants have made memories with your family as the home of burgers, breakfast and Big Boy. We intend that to be the case for at least 70 more.”

In Michigan, a new mascot named Dolly appeared on Monday as part of the Big Boy chain's launch of a new chicken sandwich that the company reportedly hopes to compete with Popeye's.

According to the Detroit Free-Press:

“It is Dolly’s time to shine now with our chicken sandwich. So, she’s taken the forefront right now. She’s in charge,” Alessandrini said. “The name will always be Big Boy but as far as the logo, she’s leading the charge and we’ll see when he comes back if he does.”

But Jon Maurer, vice president of marketing, make it clear that the Big Boy mascot is here to stay.

"The Big Boy icon isn’t going away, there’s just another seat at the dining room table and her name is Dolly," he said in a news release Monday.

-Staff report