Child Rape Suspect Who Eluded Police for Two Months Now Behind Bars

A man who was able to elude police for nearly two months is finally behind bars.

Billy Ray Holt, 38, was arrested Sunday by Erlanger Police at a home on Woodale Court in Independence.

Holt was wanted on charges of rape, sodomy, incest, and sex abuse, and now also faces charges of evading police and bail jumping.

According to a news release, he had been living in a wooded area near his family's property in the area between Sherbourne Drive and Doe Run Lake and was captured after detectives received credible information from multiple sources.

When officers entered the home, Holt barricaded himself inside a laundry room but surrendered peacefully after about thirty minutes of negotiations, police said.

Holt was taken to the Kenton County Detention Center and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Officers from Independence and Kenton County Police Departments assisted Erlanger Detectives with the arrest along with Erlanger K9 Keno.

Holt is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.

-Staff report