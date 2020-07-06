NKY Business Impact Award Finalists Named

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced the finalists in its annual Business Impact Awards, which, due to the ongoing pandemic, will take the form of a five-day virtual celebration instead of the usual in-person afternoon event.

The annual awards, started by the Chamber in 2016, recognize small and large, old and new businesses.

“There are so many businesses in our region doing innovative, creative things for both employees and customers,” said Lynn Abeln, NKY Chamber Vice President of membership-sponsorship sales. “We are excited to be able to host the Business Impact Awards virtually this year and shine a spotlight on this year's finalists."

On Monday, August 10, a virtual networking happy hour will highlight the finalists in ten categories, and two winners will be announced each day that week on Facebook Live.

The 2020 Business Impact Awards finalists are:

Small Business (1-10 employees):

·Complete Forklift Repair, LLC

·Focal Point Solutions, LLC

·HR Elements, LLC

·Red Hawk Technologies, LLC

·The Delish Dish, LLC

Medium Business (11-50):

·C-Forward, Inc.

·City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati

·Cru Cutters, LLC

·Gilman Partners

·Gravity Diagnostics

Large Business (50+ employees):

·HORAN

·MCM CPAs & Advisors, LLP

·Riegler Blacktop

·SUN Behavioral Health

·TiER1 Performance

Community Champions Award: Recognizes businesses and nonprofits that not only engage and give back to the community but value a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization.

Community Champions - Nonprofit

·Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

·Kenton County Public Library

·Life Learning Center

Community Champions – For-Profit

·Mortenson Family Dental

·Perfetti Van Melle

·VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm

Cool Place to Work Award: Recognizes a business that demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain, and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work.

·Divisions Maintenance Group

·Emerge

·Jolly Enterprises

·Kohrs Lonnemann Heil Engineers (KLH Engineers)

·RESLV

Heritage Award: Recognizes a business that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the Northern Kentucky community. (Must have been in business longer than 25 years)

·Dupont Plumbing Inc.

·Paul Hemmer Company

·R. A. JONES & Co.

·Tyson Foods

·Verst Logistics

Start-Up Award: This award recognizes a business that has shown proven growth and demonstrate sustainability. (Must have been in operation for at least one year but less than five)

·FFR Wealth Team

·Hometown Concrete, LLC

·Intentionally Fit with Kim Waits, LLC (iFit)

·IT Supply Solutions

·NKY Speech & Language Services

Innovation Award: This award recognizes a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace.

·American Medical Response

·Carl Zeiss Vision

·Holly Hill Child and Family Solutions

·HUFF Realty

·The Great Bridal Chase

Business Growth Award: This award recognizes a company that has shown the greatest success in revenue growth over the past three years. (Selection is based on revenue growth)

·City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati

·Disinfecting for You, Inc.

·HR Elements, LLC

·Integrity Express Logistics

·Prolocity Cloud Solutions

“Huntington is proud to partner with the NKY Chamber to recognize such an impressive group of companies,” said Katrina Ward, Senior Vice President, Huntington National Bank and Chair of the Business Impact Awards. “As a top-ranked SBA lender, Huntington is a strong supporter of all of the business that call Northern Kentucky home.”

For more information and to register, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.