Three Dead in Multiple Boone Co. Crashes

Three people are dead after two crashes Monday morning in Boone County.

The first happened at around 8:30 a.m. on westbound I-275.

Deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a Chevrolet Camaro, and then several more crashes happened involving a Jeep Wrangler, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and a Ford F-150. Traffic was stopped.

The drivers of the Camaro and Wrangler were pronounced dead at the scene. The Jeep was driven by Anna M. Kincart, 36, of Petersburg and the Camaro was driven by Brandon L. Hicks, 24, Norwood, Ohio.

The Trailblazer driver was taken to the hospital with moderate non-life-threatening injuries according to the sheriff's office. The F-150 was driver was unhurt.

A 9:30 a.m., another crash took place on I-75 northbound where the driver of a Toyota Corolla reportedly lost control of the vehicle while driving through water that had pooled in the left passing lane. The Corolla spun out of control across the northbound lanes before becoming lodged under a semi-truck's trailer.

The driver, Allyson B. Davis, 21, of Banner, Ky., died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt.

