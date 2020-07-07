Kentucky Records Highest Single-Day Number of COVID-19 Cases

Kentucky recorded the highest total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began.

But in announcing 371 new cases on Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear noted that numbers fluctuate early in the week due to slower reporting over weekends.

However, Beshear said that Tuesday's count was "cause for serious concern."

There were nine newly reported COVID-19-related deaths across Kentucky, including a 52-year old man from Kenton County.

“This remains a very serious global health challenge. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, said only yesterday that we are ‘still knee-deep in the first wave’ of coronavirus infections here in the U.S.,” the governor said. “The number of positive cases has been rising across the nation. Although eventually there will be a vaccine, we need to be mindful that it will not be perfected or ready to distribute anytime soon. We therefore must remain vigilant to protect the most vulnerable among us.

“We have worked too long and hard, and sacrificed too much, to squander the gains we have made in this fight. However, the only way to secure our safety is to recommit ourselves to doing what we all know is required of us: washing our hands frequently, staying at least six feet from others, avoiding crowds, getting tested frequently and cooperating with contact tracers if they call with information.”

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 445,196 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The state has had a total of 17,519 confirmed coronavirus cases. At least 4,841 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Kenton County has recorded 844 positive cases, the fourth-highest in the state. Boone County has had 660 cases, the fifth-highest in Kentucky. Campbell County has had 299 cases.

-Staff report

Image via the Governor's office