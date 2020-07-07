Ribbon Cut on Dayton's New Taco Attraction

A popular local food truck that moved from Newport to Dayton recently is waiting to finish construction on its first brick and mortar location at 524 Sixth Avenue in Dayton.

In the meantime, the food truck operation now continues in Dayton and on Tuesday, city officials welcomed Taqueria Nogal with a ribbon-cutting at its temporary spot at 614 Sixth Avenue.

Valeriano Nogal and his sister-in-law Lidia Domingo launched the business last September.

Taqueria Nogal serves burritos, tacos, tortas, and quesadillas, along with daily specials like street corn on a stick.

“Taqueria Nogal joins our growing list of new restaurants that have been attracted to Dayton through our Commercial Community Advantage Program. There is a lot of excitement in community about all the new businesses opening in Dayton, and we look forward to have even more ribbon cuttings in the near future,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker.

-Staff report

Photo provided