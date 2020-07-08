402 COVID-19 Cases Announced; New Mandatory Requirements Coming

402 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky were announced Wednesday by Governor Andy Beshear who added that new requirements will be unveiled during Thursday's live news conference.

The governor said that the state has been in a plateau as far its coronavirus numbers for several weeks, but in the last four to six days, the numbers are going up.

Beshear said that he will hold a live press briefing on Thursday at 4 p.m.

“The rising case numbers are cause for concern, so tomorrow we’re going to announce some new requirements that are going to be mandatory,” said Beshear. “Given what we are seeing across the country with exploding numbers in certain places, my commitment is to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but I can’t do it alone.”

An additional news conference will be held on Friday at 4 p.m., the governor said.

The day's numbers bring the state's total to 17,919 since the pandemic began. Six more deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 608.

“That is far too many Kentuckians to lose, and we’ve got to do everything we can to minimize our loss moving forward,” said Beshear.

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 451,451 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,912 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

