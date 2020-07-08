Beechwood Educators Named Kentucky Math Teacher Leaders

Two Beechwood High School teachers have been selected as Kentucky Math Teacher Leaders (KyMTL) by the Kentucky Center for Mathematics (KCM).

C.J. Fryer and Erin Key were selected for the program after completing what KCM called "a rigorous application and interview process."

These select mathematics leaders were brought together by the KCM to collaborate with like-minded educators from across Kentucky to hone and expand their skills in leadership, mathematics content, and pedagogy.

Key has been a teacher for twelve years, teaching fifth-grade math for the past seven. She earned Bachelor of Fine Arts, a Bachelor of Education, and a Master of Arts in Education degrees.

In addition to teaching at Beechwood, Key has served on a "Teaching Tough Kids" panel, and collaborated with Cincinnati Children's Hospital on a project.

Fryer is entering his eighth year as a secondary education math teacher, and his third at Beechwood in Fort Mitchell.

He earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and master's degree in teaching from Thomas More University.

He teaches AP calculus, pre-calculus, mathematics concepts, and math lab.

Fryer is a candidate for National Board certification, and he currently serves on the governing boards for both the Kentucky Council of Teachers of Mathematics and the Northern Kentucky Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Outside of teaching, he referees soccer for the NCAA and KHSAA and enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, a news release said.

-Staff report

Photos provided