Best Up & Coming Housing Market in Kentucky? Ludlow.

Ludlow has the best up and coming real estate market in Kentucky, according to Insurify, a Massachusetts-based insurance comparison shopping website.

According to a news release, Insurify used Zillow Research in assigning a score to cities based on the relative change in home value between 2010 and 2020, the monthly home value trend from 2019 to 2020, the monthly trend in home sales prices from 2019 to 2020, and Zillow's 2021 home value forecast.

The analysis only included cities with more than 1,500 residents.

“In real estate, as in many things, it’s important to not only focus on today’s hottest markets, but also on what’s developing on the horizon for tomorrow,” said Insurify CEO Snejina Zacharia, in a news release. “Though they may not be housing market heavyweights right now, homebuyers should pay attention to the cities with the fastest growth over the past decade, the past year, and into the future.”

