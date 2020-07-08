Boone Library Awarded Grant for African-American Exhibit

The Boone County Public Library was awarded a $5,000 grant from the 400 Years of African-American History Commission to develop the African-Americans of the Kentucky Borderlands Digital Exhibit.

The commission highlights the stories, struggles, and contributions of African-Americans, and accepted the library's grant proposal.

The Local History Department of the Boone County Public Library's main location at 1786 Burlington Pike in Burlington will match the funds to invest in digital software and touch-screen technology and equipment to create a traveling exhibit to be installed in schools, museums, or other education-based facilities.

The exhibit will also be able to be viewed on any mobile device at no charge.

The digital nature of the African Americans of the Kentucky Borderlands Digital Exhibit will ensure a lasting legacy and long-term benefit to the public through online accessibility, the library said in a news release.

