COVID: 2 Covington Businesses Announce Possible Exposure; Goetta Fest Pushed Back

A pair of Covington businesses announced temporary closures this week following possible exposure to COVID-19. Meanwhile, Covington-based Glier's Goetta announced that it was pushing back its annual Goettafest, a celebration of the local delicacy held each year on the Newport riverfront, also due to the pandemic.

Rich's Proper Food & Drink at 7th Street and Madison Avenue announced that "a few of our staff had a possible exposure from an outside source." The relatively new restaurant was closed on the day of that announcement and stated that none of those employees had been inside the establishment. But, employees were asked to quarantine and to take reliable tests.

Originally, Rich's was planning to close only during lunch hours through Friday, but later changed its mind and closed for the week while employees are tested and the space is deep-cleaned.

Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar on Main Street in Mainstrasse Village also said that it had been exposed to COVID-19. It will be closed for up to two weeks, the business said in a Facebook post. Employees will be tested and the bar will be fully sanitized, the business stated.

And Glier's Goetta announced that Goettafest would have to be rescheduled. The twentieth annual event was slated for July 30 through August 2 and August 6-9, but due to the pandemic, will be postponed.

The company said that it hopes to have a new date confirmed "soon."

-Staff report