Man Indicted in May Shooting on Rabbit Hash Road

A Hebron man was arrested and indicted this week on an attempted murder charge stemming from a gunfight on Rabbit Hash Road in May.

Dale Good, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday at an Independence residence following an indictment Wednesday by the Boone County Grand Jury.

Kenneth Good, 36, was shot and killed in the altercation on May 24, while Dale Good suffered gunshot wounds to his face and torso.

According to investigators, the Goods traveled to the 5700 block of Rabbit Hash Road to confront Hunter Brock 24, of Union over a dispute. Steven Brock, 60, was also involved in the shootout.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported that Dale Good began shooting Hunter Brock following a physical fight between Hunter Brock and Kenneth Good in the middle of the road. Dale Good then exited the vehicle and shot Hunter Brock in the chest.

Steven Brock then returned fire, wounding both Goods, and ultimately killing Kenneth Good.

Dale Good was released from the hospital after about a week.

He is in the Boone County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

-Staff report

Photo: Dale Good (provided)