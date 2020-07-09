Former Teacher Indicted, Accused of Raping Student

A former Walton-Verona High School teacher was arrested and indicted Thursday, accused of raping a 17-year old student and sending sexually explicit messages to him.

Mollie Verkamp, 27, of Florence, was taken into custody following a year-long investigation.

Last year, the Walton-Verona school district told the Boone County Sheriff's Office that it believed that Verkamp was sending sexually explicit videos and text messages to an 18-year old student in the district. During that investigation, according to the sheriff's office, Verkamp stated that she had previously engaged in similar behavior with a different student when she had been employed at a different school district.

In Boone County, investigators said that Verkamp was aware that the student to whom she sent messages and videos was 17 years old, and that being a teacher at the same school places her in a position of authority.

Eventually, investigators said, Verkamp engaged in sex with the boy at her home, resulting in a charge of third degree rape, and one count of third degree sodomy.

She is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Verkamp was not currently employed as a teacher and did not teach during the 2019-20 school year, the sheriff's office said. She had previously been a teacher for three years.

