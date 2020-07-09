New Details Released About Dad's Attempt to Shoot Son Near Florence

A teen boy hid in a closet after his father opened fire inside their home near Florence this week following a physical altercation between the two.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office released additional information related to a story first reported on Monday that only indicated that Curtis Zimmerman had fired a weapon in the home after losing an arm wrestling match to his juvenile son.

Zimmerman, 55, was reported to have been drunk when challenging his 16-year old son to the contest, which he lost several times and then became irate.

In new details released Thursday, the sheriff's office investigators said that the boy told them Zimmerman had said to his son, “Get upstairs and go to bed before I shoot you."

While the boy walked upstairs, according to investigators, the teen heard Zimmerman fire a single gunshot in the living room. The boy believed that his mother had just been shot and killed. The teen then locked himself in a bedroom closet, arming himself with a baseball bat.

Zimmerman's wife and the boy's mother had not been shot, and instead ran out of the house and called 911.

Zimmerman walked upstairs and into the boy's bedroom, standing outside the closet in which the teen was hiding. The teen left the closet and struck Zimmerman with the bat, investigators said. A physical struggled ensued, and the boy claimed that his father tried to angle the gun towards him multiple times, and prevented the teen's exit from the bedroom for around fifteen minutes.

Ultimately, Zimmerman left the bedroom and went back to the living room.

The teen walked out of the residence and was met by deputies.

Zimmerman faces new charges of first degree unlawful imprisonment, three additional counts of first degree wanton endangerment, and first degree attempted assault. He is being held in the Boone County Detention Center on $105,000 bond.

-Staff report