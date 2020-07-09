In-Person Unemployment Meetings Coming to Covington

Northern Kentuckians still waiting for unemployment assistance from the state will be able to meet in-person with representatives and adjudicators in Covington next week.

Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that in-person meetings will take place Monday and Tuesday, July 13 and 14, with an overflow day on Wednesday, July 15.

The move follows a call from State Reps. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) and Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington) for an unemployment office, permanent or temporary, to be established in the region to help Northern Kentuckians.

The in-person meetings will take place at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. Claimants are requested to schedule an appointment visiting kcc.ky.gov and following the prompts. The link is live now.

“I am thrilled that Governor Beshear heard our call for help for the people of Northern Kentucky who are still struggling with accessing unemployment benefits,” said Roberts. “I have received many inquiries and requests for assistance with unemployment insurance throughtout this COVID-19 period. I am so honored that when we asked for help, Governor Beshear delivered.”

Meetings on Monday and Tuesday will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Northern Kentucky Area Development District will oversee the facility and the processes. The Commonwealth of Kentucky willl provide nurses who will check temperatures inside the doors, and masks will be required.

Claimants are instructed to bring two forms of person ID with them and enter on the Madison Avenue side of the convention center. Parking is free at the Kenton County Parking Garage and sickers will be validated.

