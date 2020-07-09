Two NKY Residents Indicted in Hamilton County After Cincinnati Protests

Fourteen people, including two from Northern Kentucky, were indicted on felony charges Thursday in Hamilton County following civil unrest in Cincinnati from May 30 through June 3.

"I hope the message is clear after today’s indictments: You have every right to protest peacefully, and I will defend your right to do so every day. You do not have a right to harm people or destroy our city. It won’t be tolerated, and you can expect to be prosecuted," Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

Among those from Northern Kentucky indicted are:

Brennon Thomas, 23, of Independence. Charged with one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Joshua Thompson, 24, of Covington. Charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

“Today, the Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted 14 defendants in 12 different incidents that occurred during the recent protests on May 30 th - June 3th. These people, almost 1/4 of whom are not even from Hamilton County, took advantage of what was basically a peaceful protest and put our community and our residents in danger," Deters said in a news release. "As your prosecutor, I will not put up with that.

"The City of Cincinnati handles misdemeanor violations which occur in the city - - curfews, etc. We prosecute felonies that occur in the city which is why my office is handling these cases. I will defend a person’s right to peacefully protest and always will. But, when individuals use that occasion to loot, attack our police and their equipment, and damage private and public property - - I am done with them. The charges today will not be reduced. They will not be dismissed. And that will apply as long as I am your prosecutor.”

-Staff report

Photo: Joe Deters