The Gold Star Chili location in Bellevue is closing for a remodel.

The closure and renovations begin Sunday, July 12 at 5 p.m. according to the location's Facebook post.

"When we reopen, our store will have a sleek new look and feel—plus the mouth-watering burgers and chicken sandwiches you’ve heard so much about," the post stated.

The location is at 47 Donnermeyer Drive near the city's Kroger store.

-Staff report