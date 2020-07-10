Drive-through COVID-19 testing returns to Independence next week and continues through July.

Governor Andy Beshear announced that the site is coming back to Summit View Academy at 5006 Madison Pike in Independence.

Appointments are available Tuesday through Thursday for the next three weeks. Testing is free and open to any Kentucky resident by appointment.

Appointments are available from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a goal of 400 tests available per day.

To learn more and to make an appointment, visit: https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing. You can also call (888) 852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).

Testing is possible through a partnership with the Governor’s Office, Kroger Health, UPS, Gravity Diagnostics, Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, Kentucky Department for Public Health, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky National Guard and Kenton County.

-Staff report