McGrath Visits Newport to Check Out Forthcoming Mural

Amy McGrath appeared in Newport on Friday afternoon to talk about the significance of a recently commissioned mural celebrating the city's 225th anniversary, the general election, and the pandemic.

The mural will honor the Southgate School, Newport's school for African-American students during segregation. It will be placed on Dave Cowens Drive along the floodwall.

McGrath, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate who faces Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November's election, also talked about the race and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since I was a kid we've had these walls up here and they're really important but gosh, let's make them look great, let's make them look better," McGrath said.

"We've got some amazing artists right here - graduates from NKU who are sponsored to make our community look better and celebrate our heritage," she continued. "Right here is a picture of a Newport woman, a Kentuckian named Virinda, and she was a graduate of the Southgate School right here in newport."

McGrath spoke about how important it was to have a school like Southgate operating for African-Americans during segregation.

"That's really important because this is our heritage and so we're celebrating that with this wonderful art and I'm just really proud of Kentucky, I'm proud of the people that put this together."

When asked about the pandemic, McGrath said that she supports the wearing of masks, and believes that the federal government should be doing more for average Americans.

"I think it's the right thing to do, especially if you can't socially distance," she said about masks. "Public health experts say it makes a difference, and so I think it's the right thing to do."

"The role of the federal government is to protect American citizens," McGrath added. "This is a national security concern, it's affecting our economy, it's affecting our health.

"In my opinion the federal government needs to have a robust role in helping mitigate this pandemic, helping save our economy, and frankly I think it should have a bigger role and I have been disappointed in it."

When asked about McConnell, her opponent in the November election, McGrath expressed her discontent. McConnell was in Covington on Thursday at Gravity Diagnostics, which is producing COVID-19 tests for the state.

"Here's a man that had no problem doling out $500 billion slush-funds for big corporations to prop them up, meanwhile everyday people and public servants aren't being helped and I think we need to start doing that - we've got to hang on and get through this together."

