St. Henry Announces New Principal, Asst. Principal, Guidance Counselor

St. Henry District High School announced a new principal, assistant principal, and guidance counselor.

David Otte retired as principal of the Erlanger school after thirty years.

David Gish will assume that role while Grant Brannen will serve as assistant principal.

Gish also has a long history at St. Henry, serving as teacher, athletic director, and assistant principal over the past thirty-two years. He earned bachelor's and master's degree from Northern Kentucky University and holds a Rank 1 in administration from Xavier University.

“I look forward to this opportunity and am grateful to work with an incredibly talented faculty and staff,” said Gish. “We will continue to educate our students to live the Catholic faith, be active in their faith community, and to be leaders in developing their academic talents.”

Brannen has taught in public and parochial education for the last 17 years. During this time, he has also worked as assistant athletic director, intermittently served as acting principal at Walton-Verona High School, and participated in a variety of committees including Title IX, professional development, and safety procedure. He is currently working with Northern Kentucky superintendents on the NKCES COVID-19 Task Force.

Brannen received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Northern Kentucky University, and a master’s degree in curriculum, instruction, and assessment from Walden University. Brannen is also completing his Rank I in administration. He and his wife reside in Wilder with their two children.

“I am excited to be a part of the Crusader family, a great Catholic school which is rich in history, tradition and academic excellence,” said Brannen.

Molly Roebker was named senior guidance counselor at the school. She has worked in college admissions and high school counseling for twenty-five years, previously holding posts at Thomas More University and Saint Louis University.

For the past fifteen years, she has worked for St. Ursula Academy, St. Xavier High School, and Moeller High School in Cincinnati.

Roebker’s expertise is the college search and application process with special emphasis on merit-based scholarship criteria and need-based college financial assistance, a news release said. The Owensboro native completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Kentucky and her master’s degree at Saint Louis University in St. Louis. Roebker and her husband live in Erlanger with their four children.

"Counseling senior students and their families is my vocation so that’s what I’m most looking forward to next year,” said Roebker. “I’m also excited to learn more about the history and culture of SHDHS by listening to and working with students, parents, alumni, faculty, and staff."

“Mr. Brannen and Mrs. Roebker bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to St. Henry and we are blessed to have them on our team as we begin a new school year during these uncertain times,” said Gish.

