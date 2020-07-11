Kentucky: Saturday's COVID-19 Numbers Higher than Friday's

453 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kentucky on Saturday by Governor Andy Beshear.

That is higher than Friday's count of 426, which was a single-day record except for a day earlier in the pandemic when hundreds of cases emerged from the Green River Correctional Complex.

To combat the state's rising cases, Beshear issued an executive order mandating masks in most public situations. The order went into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

“We have another day of really high numbers of COVID-19 cases,” said Beshear. “This is another day where it shows that we are no longer in a plateau but cases are increasing. We must act now.”

19,121 cases have been confirmed in Kentucky since the pandemic began. 622 people have died here, including two more announced Saturday.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 475,983 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 5,258 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Today’s numbers confirm that we will need to continue to take this pandemic seriously,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “These numbers demand serious attention. In addition to remaining at least six feet away from anyone from outside of your household, sanitizing your hands and other high-touch surfaces, this includes wearing a face covering any time you are in public or indoors, such as in grocery stores or business offices. Wearing a face covering is one of the most important steps we can take to keep our communities safe and continue on the path to reopening Kentucky.”

Dr. Stack added a few additional tips for wearing face coverings most effectively.

“Make sure your mask fits properly to protect individuals and others from getting sick. And, keep extra masks handy,” Stack said. “If you know you’re going to be outdoors in the heat or doing any kind of activity where you might work up a sweat, bring an extra face mask.”

-Staff report