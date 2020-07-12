COVID-19: Cases Up 48.7% in Kentucky this Past Week Compared to Prior Week

Another 277 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kentucky on Sunday by Governor Andy Beshear.

The state has now seen a total of 19,389 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Beshear said that when compared to the week before, the past week has seen a growth in positive cases of 48.7% in Kentucky.

“Folks, this is serious. So what we need everybody to do is wear that mask. It’s a requirement, just like wearing your seatbelt. At every store, it’s no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” said Beshear. “This is just where we are in our battle as Americans and as Kentuckians against COVID-19.”

“Given the elevated rate of positive COVID-19 cases that continues to increase, the need to curb spread of infection and keep others safe must be taken seriously,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “It is important for everyone to realize we all have a role in containing this disease so hospital capacity remains at a manageable level. Kentuckians must stay committed to this very important effort.”

Three more deaths were also announced, bringing the state's total to 625.

The deaths reported Sunday include two men, ages 71 and 87, from Fayette County and a 100-year old woman from Shelby County.

“It is our lives that are on the line and those of our loves ones. It’s $10 billion of our economy and whether or not businesses can stay open. It’s whether or not we can get our kids back to school,” said Beshear. “So make sure you wear that mask. We’re in a dangerous time, but it’s one that we can come through together. It’s go time. We need the very best out of everyone.”

Additional testing data from Sunday, including the most recent positivity rate, will be reported on Monday, the governor's office said.

