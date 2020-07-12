CVG CEO to Receive Metropolitan Club Award

The 2021 Metropolitan Club Award will be presented to CVG Airport CEO Candace McGraw at an event next spring, the nonprofit private Covington-based club announced.

McGraw has been with the airport since 2011.

“Candace McGraw is an outstanding recipient of the Metropolitan Award as she has bridged our region through her collaborative professionalism and commitment to a multitude of community efforts,” said Kay Geiger, regional president for PNC Bank and the 2017 Metropolitan Award recipient. “Her visionary and innovative leadership has benefited not only local organizations but has brought the world to our region. Candace leads with a sense of purpose combined with an enormous heart for impact. Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will be forever changed by Candace’s attention to strengthening our communities, our organizations and ourselves for decades to come.”

McGraw, in addition to leading the regional international airport, also serves on the boards of chambers of commerce, Tri-ED, the convention and visitors bureau, and more.

"Candace exemplifies the meaning of the Metropolitan Award's core of making significant contributions toward the unification of our community," said Delores Hargrove-Young, vice chairwoman of the board of d.e. Foxx & Associates and the 2019 Metropolitan Award recipient. "Her visionary leadership makes it all come together, as she's a servant leader that is well-respected for her business acumen and her collaborative approach to getting the job done. Candace builds partnerships that create a village, which makes her among the best-in-class in our community."

The Metropolitan Award is presented to a citizen in Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky who has exhibited exponential effort toward improving the lives of our citizens, and who has made significant contributions toward the unification of our community. These efforts take place within both the business and social worlds and are indicative of the devotion that the recipient holds towards others, a news release said.

Other previous recipients include George Vincent, Otto Budig, Jr., Robert Castellini, Patricia Corbett, Victoria Buyniski Gluckman, Judge Nathaniel Jones, William Keating, A.G. Lafley, Ed and Carol Rigaud, and William T. Robinson III.

The 2021 Metropolitan Award Dinner is scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, April 27 at the Metropolitan Club, pending Kentucky’s Healthy At Work restrictions, guidelines and protocols at that time.

-Staff report