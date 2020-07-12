Footlighters Take Next Show to Internet for Online Viewing

With theaters still mostly unable to perform live in Kentucky due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Newport's the Footlights plan to turn their talent to the internet.

Instead of performing at the Stained Glass Theatre, Footlighters will present Fibber McGee and Molly online July 25 at 7 p.m. and July 26 at 2 p.m.

The radio program is described as a time capsule, full of corny jokes and timeless references/

The virtual show will feature direction by Amanda Marasch-Brinkman and music direction by Matthew Nassida.

Fibber McGee and Molly is the first of many virtual shows to come from Footlighters.

Footlighters will be accepting donations through their website as a “pay what you can” price to bring the show to their patrons.

“With our version you have the option to tune in and listen or to log in and watch the adventure of putting on a radio show," Marasch-Brinkman said. "Everything is rehearsed and performed remotely so in this current climate, it’s a safe way to create and entertain!”

-Staff report