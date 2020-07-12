Mask Requirements and Other Changes at Kenton Library

The Kenton County Public Library will offer express in-person service and online options as the ongoing pandemic continues.

There are a few changes patrons will have to keep in mind prior to their next visit, the library announced. This includes:

Grab and go browsing of items is offered

One hour of computer use per visit

Quick reference assistance

Copy, scan and fax services are available

One visit per day, one hour maximum

Wearing a mask is required per a mandate by the Commonwealth of Kentucky

“We are thrilled to be able to offer library service,” said Executive Director Dave Schroeder. “While it may not be to the extent we have been able to provide in the past, we are working daily to ensure that we listen to what patrons need during this time while balancing health and safety protocols.”

This includes daily sanitizing of the building, quarantining items for three days upon return and monitoring the temperatures of employees prior to their work shift, the library said. Since the buildings have opened in early June, staff have also been required to wear masks.

Patrons will also have to wear a mask, per the executive order from Governor Andy Beshear.

“We understand that this is a change for some people,” said Schroeder. “For those who are unable to wear a mask, we do offer drive-thru service. Patrons can place books on hold online and we will notify them when they are ready for pick-up. Patrons can also call and a staff member will help them place books on hold online. We tried to make a variety of options available for library users depending on their comfort level. E-books, e-magazines and more are available on the library’s website.”

The library also offers a chat function on its website for those who have a quick reference question. Additionally, a variety of programs including weekly yoga, story time, how-to segments, and more are streamed on Facebook Live and available on the library’s YouTube channels.

“We know that people are looking for entertainment options and our library programs have always been extremely popular," Schroeder said. "We wanted to make sure that we continued to offer those in a way that was safe for the community to the best of our ability.”

In addition to weekly programs, a variety of special programs are being planned. On Saturday, July 18 the library’s Durr branch in Independence will offer a drive-thru circus at 1 pm.

Library hours have been modified. Current hours are Monday through Friday, 9 am to 7 pm, Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm and closed on Sunday. Those hours are applicable to all three branches across the county in Covington, Erlanger, and Independence.

The Library will provide drive-thru service and continue to monitor the situation and respond as needed, a news release said.

“Staff have been planning unique ways to provide programs and services during this unprecedented time," Schroeder said. "We just want to ease the burden on residents and are pleased we can provide them with an opportunity to escape with a book or program.”

-Staff report