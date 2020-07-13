Boone Co. Announces Facial Covering Requirement to Enter Government Buildings

The Boone County government announced that facial coverings will be required to enter its buildings.

In a news release, the county said that the requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, July 15, consistent with requirements and exceptions listed in the executive order of Governor Andy Beshear related to face masks.

The masks are promoted to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Drop-box services will be available outside the County Administration Building for all county departments and offices for those who wish to use that service.

-Staff report