COVID-19 in KY: 11 New Cases in Kids Under 5; 4.35% Positivity Rate

272 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky were announced Monday by Governor Andy Beshear. That brings the state's total to 19.653 since the pandemic began.

Beshear noted that young children are now being impacted.

“We continue to see a rise in cases for children under five. Today we have 11 and the youngest is just four months old. This impacts our children, too,” Beshear said.

Four more deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 629.

As of Monday, there have been at least 480,372 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The state has a seven-day rolling average positive rate of 4.35%.

At least 5,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Again, the governor pointed to masks as a weapon against the virus, to restart the economy, and to reopen schools.

“So, what do we have to do? What are the actions that we have to take to protect our economy, to make sure that we protect $10 billion of our economy? It’s pretty simple. Wear a facial covering,” said Beshear. “Facial coverings help us achieve our three goals. No. 1 goal is to protect the lives and the health of Kentuckians. It is now a scientific fact: Wearing a mask protects both you and other people.”

He noted that cases are surging across the nation, causing many states to roll back their efforts to reopen their economies.

“The second goal is restarting our economy,” Beshear said. “There are multiple states now rolling back their reopening. I don’t want that to be us.”

Beshear said that while Kentucky is not posting the positive case numbers that we’re seeing in many places, many areas of the state are seeing worrying increases.

He noted Bell, Carroll, Graves, and Shelby counties as having all posted major growths in cases in the past week, with Carroll County leading with a 47% growth in cases from July 3 to July 11.

“There’s noise out there. We live in a culture of what I believe is a broken system of social media, where one group can seem to be the majority sometimes because of amplification they get. But today, there was a poll that came out that asked Kentuckians if they supported requiring people to wear masks in certain indoor places, and folks, it’s not even close here in Kentucky,” said Beshear. “Seventy-three percent support it. It crosses all demographics. It crosses all political parties. This is what the American people and the people of Kentucky want to see from their neighbors. So remember, when you wear a mask, you are a part of an overwhelming percentage of Kentuckians who know this is what we have got to do.”

