Former Lloyd Substitute Teacher Charged with Inducing Minor to Engage in Sex

A former Lloyd High School teacher is in jail, charged with attempting to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities and possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Seydrick Walker, 28, was a substitute at the Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School district until May of this year. He was arrested by Erlanger Police after a parent notified them that an adult man was messaging her 17-year old daughter on Facebook.

He started working at the school district in October 2018.

Walker is now being held on $5,000 bond.

According to police, Walker requested nude photos of the girl and frequently made comments indicating that he wanted to have sex with her. He also asked where she was located so he could meet her.

After an investigation, police interviewed Walker and they say that he he confessed to messaging the girl on Facebook and requesting the nude photos. He told police he met the child while teaching at Lloyd in Erlanger and that he wanted to meet her so they could have sex.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case or about other potential victims is asked to please notify Detective Kyle Thornberry 859-727-2920 or [email protected] .

-Staff report