Boone Conservancy Partners with Horizon Community Funds

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky and The Boone Conservancy have partnered to launch a new fund to support the Conservancy’s efforts in Boone County.

“The Boone Conservancy is the face behind some of your favorite green spaces right here in Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “This fund helps them continue to create hiking trails, restore waterways and woodlands, and do so much more for the outdoor environment in Boone County.”

The Boone Conservancy facilitates the permanent protection of land with unique or significant recreational, natural, historical, and/or cultural value in Boone County and the organization works with the business community, landowners, developers, government, and citizens through partnerships and voluntary acquisitions of land and easements.

“As Northern Kentucky, especially Boone County, continues to develop, it is important to preserve the exceptional natural landscapes of our region,” said Christy Noll, Boone Conservancy Executive Director. “Additionally, during this time of social distancing, nature and the serenity of the outdoors have been a wonderful outlet for the community."

"This moment reminds us of the importance of protecting Northern Kentucky's beautiful forests, streams and meadows for the benefit of the community.”

The land acquired by the Boone Conservancy either remains in its natural state or is developed as a passive recreation area. In most cases, the land is open to the public for hiking, fishing, horseback riding, picnicking, and other recreational activities. The land also serves as a natural laboratory for local schools and educational events.

For more information, click here.

To make a gift to the Boone Conservancy fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call 859.757.1552.

-Staff report