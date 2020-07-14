Gateway Announces Campus Plans for New Academic Term

Gateway Community & Technical College announced Tuesday that it will offer in-person and online classes beginning with the new academic term on August 17, barring any further disruption from the pandemic.

But, Gateway has made the decision to transition most lecture-type classes that were originally scheduled for face-to-face to an interactive live streamed environment.

Gateway’s interactive live stream courses, also known as remote synchronous courses, offer the same familiar benefits of an in-person class, a news release said. These courses provide real-time interaction with professors and classmates but with the advantage of being able to participate from anywhere with reliable internet access.

Lab or hands-on courses that cannot be transitioned online will be offered on-campus following all CDC guidelines.

Classrooms and labs have been spaced for social-distancing, signs have been installed on the floor and throughout buildings to remind people of CDC guidelines. Select common areas will be closed to prevent crowds and masks are required for everyone on Gateway campuses.

-Staff report