NKY COVID Cases "Great Concern"; 576 New Cases in Kentucky

This story has been updated.

576 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kentucky on Tuesday by Governor Andy Beshear, and the Northern Kentucky Health Department reported that numbers in our region are also increasing with 49 new cases reported on Monday.

Locally, Dr. Lynne Saddler, the Northern Kentucky district director of health, reported that there have now been four weeks of continued increases here.

“This sustained increase in cases among people in Northern Kentucky is of great concern,” said Dr. Saddler. “Wearing a face covering whenever you go out in public is a simple act to prevent the spread of COVID-19, save lives, and keep businesses and activities moving forward with re-opening. The alternative is that we become like the tragedies that we are seeing in other states.”

In the state, there have now been 20,223 confirmed cases since the pandemic began along with 635 deaths. Case counts include 697 in Boone County, 870 in Kenton County, 326 in Campbell County and 70 in Grant County, for a total of 1,963 cases based on lab test results. The four counties also have a total of 79 local deaths.

The seven day rolling average positive case percentage of those tested is now 3.95%.

“Today’s report shows we are certainly in a time of escalating cases. And our actions over these next 10 days to 14 days – really through the next 30 days that we have put this face covering requirement out – are going to determine if we continue to be a leader, if we continue to be one of the best states in the country, or if we go the route of Arizona, which is now requesting giant freezer trucks because their morgues are being overrun,” Beshear said. “It depends on our willingness to come together and do the right thing, and today should be just one more wake-up call that we’ve got to do it now.”

494,343 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began in the state.

5,389 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“We all need to wear a face covering in public because it is the right thing to do for Northern Kentucky,” Saddler said.

“COVID-19 is attacking us, and we are at war with this virus. We either come together or we fall apart,” Beshear said. “This virus isn’t playing, and neither are we. And it puts so many at risk when any of us fail to do our part.”

Complaints regarding facilities not following state requirements can be submitted on the KYSAFER portal. It is also important to bring concerns about non-compliance by other customers to the attention of the management of establishments so that they may address them, the health department said in a news release.

In addition to wearing a cloth face covering when out in public, Northern Kentucky residents are also urged to stay at least six feet away from others, avoid crowded places, wash your hands frequently and keep them away from your face.

-Staff report