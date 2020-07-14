Taylor Mill Joins Flood Assistance Program to Help Residents

Taylor Mill city commission approved a contract with Sanitation District 1 to assist residents with flooding issues.

SD-1's stormwater cost share program will now include the city.

If a resident receives approval to participate, that resident, the city, and the utility will each pay a third of costs associated with flooding.

The city has a limit of $20,000 to contribute to the program, so when that money runs out, it is gone.

SD-1 has an interactive map on its website allowing customers to see pipes that qualify.

City Administrator Brian Haney said that he has seen files in which residents have struggled with the same flooding issues for years.

Mayor Daniel Bell said that he talked to Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann about the flooding problems and showed him pictures that residents sent in from the last big rain that illustrated how bad the problems are.

In other business, the commission voted to surplus a double lot at 5215 Woodland Drive, but city leaders want to keep the land as is without structures. Haney said that the city could seek a deed with restrictions to maintain the natural habitat.

Resident Jean Magnus sent in a video comment about Reidlan Road, which suffered a slip a few years back after which it was never fully fixed. She said that it is causing her back and side yards to slip and that she cannot put up a fence.

Haney said that the city previously had an estimate of $160,000 to repair the road, but now it could cost around $250,000. A new cost will be sought and a report is expected in August.

Bell also noted that the city is eligible to receive $488,000 in cost reimbursements from the federal government to help pay for costs associated with first responders' salaries. The money is part of the federal funds used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Real estate agent Cindy Cahill is hoping to purchase the former Kingdom Hall of Jehova's Witnesses building. The commission learned that Cahill would need a zone change for the 4.5-acre property where she hopes to build two homes, one for her and one for her son, and perhaps sixteen other lots.

The commission agreed that it would support a zone change.

Commissioners also agreed to accept the bid of $23,400 to paint the city building, put in new windows, and replace bricks.

Another project that the mayor said was 'long overdue' is the purchase of a new reader board for the front of the city building. The old one is in very bad shape, so the city will purchase one from a company in California for $4,370.

Commissioner Caroline Braden asked for help to see what could be done about the speeding on Taylor Mill Road, especially in front of the restaurant Knuk n Futz.

Police Chief Steve Knauf said that he set up speed monitors on the stretch of road, but the speed limit is higher because it is a state road, and the city has no control over the speed limit.

Mayor Bell said he contacted State Rep. Sal Santoro (R-Florence) about possibly changing the speed limit, and Santoro forwarded the request to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6. Chief Engineer Bob Yeager is supposed to meet to discuss the matter.

In the meantime, Commissioners discussed if a guardrail would help even a little bit.

Chief Knauf reported that the city had a speeding crackdown over the July 4th weekend and ended up writing 15 tickets. He said that he knows it will only deter speeders temporarily.

