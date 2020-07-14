Y'alls, Freedom Announce Coaching Staff for Adjusted Season

Baseball returns to Florence next month in a makeshift season involving split squads from the Florence Y'alls and Lexington Legends.

The head coaches of the Florence Y'alls and the Florence Freedom, a team being revived just months after its name was changed before the pandemic halted the Frontier League's season, were announced on Tuesday.

Brian White, who was announced in 2019 as the new field manager in Florence, will serve as the head coach of the Y'alls.

The Freedom will be managed by Dennis Pelfrey, the field manager of the team for the past five seasons.

Chad Rhodes will serve as pitching coach and Mike Morris as hitting coach for both teams.

“We are excited to get on the field at UC Health Stadium this year,” White said. “It might not be a traditional season, but it is going to be great.”

“I was disappointed that my first MILB season got cut short,” said Pelfrey. “But, it feels good to be back in Florence.”

Rhoades comes to Florence after being in the Marlins organization for five years. He was the pitching coach for the Freedom back in 2015. In his eleven years of professional baseball, he has been to nine playoffs and has collected two rings. Rhoades will coach the pitchers for both the Freedom and the Y’alls.

Morris was with the team last year for his first-year coaching as a utility coach. He played for the Freedom back in 2017 and 2018. Morris will be the hitting coach for both the Freedom and the Y’alls.

The Florence Y’alls open the season on July 31 against the Lexington Legends. The Florence Freedom open the season on August 1st against the Lexington Leyendas.

-Staff report