Armed Man Makes Off with Cash from Covington Check N Go

This story has been updated with suspect information and image.

Employees of a downtown Covington check cashing shop were forced to hand over money to a gun-wielding man Wednesday morning.

Covington Police reported that it happened at around 10:20 a.m. at Check 'n Go at 401 Scott Blvd.

The suspect, who remains unknown at this time, allegedly followed an employee into the business and then brandished a firearm.

Police later released a surveillance image of the suspect, seen below. He is described as a black man with a thin build, approximately five-feet ten inches and six feet tall. He is assumed to be in his late twenties.

Police are unsure about how much money the man got away with. They also don't yet know in which direction the man ran afterwards.

No one at the scene was hurt, police said.

No further information was available.

-Staff report

Photo by Connor Wall for RCN