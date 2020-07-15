Beverly Hills Supper Club Site Development OK'd by Planning Commission

Plans for a new development on the site of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate received approval Tuesday night from the Campbell County planning & zoning commission.

The commission listened to public speakers address concerns, particularly about how to memorialize the 165 people who died in a devastating 1977 fire that destroyed the storied club.

Testimony lasted three hours before the commission voted unanimous in favor of a zone change and a conditional use permit to allow Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty to proceed.

There will be memorials to those who died more than 40 years ago.

The development plan is scheduled to be considered for final approval by Southgate city council at its Aug. 5 meeting. The $65 million project includes 89 single family homes, 100 to 200 luxury apartments, and a for-profit assisted living facility of 79 residential units.

"It has been nearly 43 years since that tragic night, and there have been a number of proposals over the years to develop the site," said Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg, in a May announcement about the project. "I'm excited that we waited for the right project and the right developer. Ashley Builders Group is a top-notch, family-owned Northern Kentucky company that has a tremendous reputation for developing quality projects. They have worked well with the city and we look forward to proceeding with the development of Memorial Point."

"The city was encouraged by Ashley's plans for a fitting memorial, which City Council wholly supports," Hamberg said.

This will be the second project that Ashley and Vision Realty have partnered on, the first being The Kent Lofts in Bellevue. Vision Realty was founded three years ago by Matt Olliges and Jeff Hudephol, both of Fort Thomas.

