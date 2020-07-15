Former UK Star Anthony Epps Named NKU Women's Assistant Coach

Anthony Epps was part of what many consider to be an all-time great University of Kentucky basketball squads, which won the 1996 NCAA national title.

He also led the team back to the title game in 1997 as captain.

Now, Epps is coming to Highland Heights as an assistant coach on the staff of Northern Kentucky head women's basketball coach Camryn Whitaker.

"We are absolutely thrilled Coach Epps decided to join our family at Northern Kentucky University,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker said that she coached Epps's daughter, Makayla, while she was on staff at UK.

"His playing experience at a championship level, knowledge of the game and ability to coach and develop players will help our team reach another level," Whitaker said. "We welcome Anthony and his family to Norse Nation and can't wait to get started."

“I'm grateful and blessed to be joining the women's basketball staff at Northern Kentucky University," Epps said.

Epps was most recently head coach of the boys basketball team at Campbellsville High School, which won the 5th Region All-A title. He also worked as a teacher.

Previously, he coached the girls basketball team at Campbellsville for three seasons and was named coach of the year int he 5th Region in 2017.

In 1993, he was part of the Kentucky Sweet 16 championship-winning ream from Marion County High School before arriving at UK where, during his four years, the Wildcats went 124-19.

Epps still ranks in the top-10 in four different statistical categories for Kentucky, including second all-time in assists (544).

Northern Kentucky went 20-12 overall, including a 12-6 Horizon League record, in the 2019-20 season. NKU returns nine players from last year’s team, including four of its top five scorers.

