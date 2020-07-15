Park Hills May Join Covington in Effort to Improve Montague Road

Park Hills city council appears to be poised to keep tax rates the same as last year. The move would keep those rates in place for the tenth straight year.

Council listened to a first reading of the tax ordinance, which will require a second reading before formal approval.

The ad valorem tax rate will stay at $.209 per $100 of assessed value, and vehicle tax will stay at $.334 per $100 of assessed value. Corporate franchising will stay at $.75 per $100, and the road tax stays at $.155 per $100.

The rate for abandoned properties is $.75 per $100.

"The residents should be pleased with the constancy of the rates, since it has been ten years now," said Councilwoman Pam Spoor. "We do enjoy organic growth in revenue."

Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) continued his tour of Kenton County cities to recap what has happened in Frankfort this year. Of interest to Park Hills, McDaniel noted that there was funding for the work going on at I-75 and Kyles Lane.

Mayor Kathy Zembrodt said that the city was approached by the City of Covington about a possible partnership to repair Montague Road, which runs through both cities.

Covington received bids for the road and selected Bluegrass Paving.

Council gave approval to the mayor to negotiate with Covington on costs. She said that the section of Montague from Haven Gillespie Boulevard to Lewis Street would cost $31,038, and the section from Haven Gillespie to Park Lane would cost $30,204.

Zembrodt stated that the bottom section to Lewis Street needs to be completed as a matter of safety.

Some council members expressed concern that the project would deplete the city's road budget, but Councilwoman Sarah Froelich suggested that Park Hills should join Covington in the repairs to Montague.

City Engineer Jay Bayer recommended that Park Hills should do both sections because it would look better.

In other business, Zembrodt said that the city would be eligible for up to $214,000 in federal reimbursement for its response to COVID-19.

The city's contract with Rumpke will see an increase. The new amount per residential unit per year is $198, which is about $6, or 3 percent, more than last year.

Councilmember Kevin Theissen said that the speed hump on Audubon seems to be slowing traffic a bit.

Councilmember Spoor said that certain streets have speeding problems so bad that they are hazardous. The streets mentioned are North Arlington and Cleveland. She said people are ignoring stop signs and speeding down the roads. The construction on Dixie Highway is not helping, because people are cutting through the back roads to avoid the construction.

"Cleveland has been a nightmare," she said. "I really think we need a second speed monitor."

Mayor Zembrodt announced that so far the city picnic has not been canceled, although it could be at any time. It is scheduled for September 27.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor