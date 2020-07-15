Walmart, Kroger Announce Mandatory Face Coverings

Grocery and retail giants Kroger and Walmart announced that face coverings will be mandatory in their stores, nationwide, starting next week.

The move follows prominent health agencies' and officials' guidance on helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented," a Walmart press release said. "Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings."

For Walmart, the nationwide rule begins on Monday, July 20.

Kroger's mandate begins on Wednesday, July 22.

“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” company spokeswoman Kristal Howard said, according to CNBC.

-Staff report

Photo: Kroger in Covington (RCN file)