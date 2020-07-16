Bellevue Schools to Start Year with Remote Learning

Bellevue Independent Schools will begin the 2020-21 academic year the same way it ended the previous one, with remote learning.

Superintendent Robb Smith announced Thursday that the district will start school next month with non-traditional instruction (NTI), meaning that kids will take their classes online.

"As eager as I am to see our students fill these halls again, that vision is not worth the risk it poses to our students, our staff, and our entire Bellevue family," Smith wrote in a letter to district families.

Smith cited the challenges of beginning a new school year while trying to focus on instruction and the COVID-19 mitigation efforts like distancing, masks, and sanitization.

The superintendent assured families that they would see "innovative approaches" to NTI as well as individualized learning opportunities.

He expects that the district would begin a phase re-entry to in-person learning "as more promising data becomes available and guidelines are safely lifted."

"And though I cannot tell you when that transition will begin, I can assure you that we will not reopen our buildings until we are that we will be welcoming students back into a healthy school environment focused on learning," Smith wrote.

Bellevue operates Grandview Elementary, and Bellevue Middle and High schools.

-Staff report