NKY Young Professionals Honored at Next Generation Leadership Awards

Each of this year’s winners were chosen from a group of nearly 70 applications from across the region. The applications were then reviewed and narrowed down to a group of finalists in six categories based on primary job responsibilities across several industries.

In addition to recognizing this year’s NGLA recipients, Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), was presented with the 2020 NKYP Legend Award. The NKYP Legend Award is given to a community leader that has continued to inspire leadership and career success among young professionals throughout their career.

“The NGLAs truly put a much-deserved spotlight on the talent and achievements of young professionals working to bring innovation and leadership to our business community,” said Amanda Johannemann, director of talent strategies at NKYP. “Seeing what these young leaders have accomplished should not only have people excited just for the present, but also the future of our region given their talents, achievements and aspirations.”

-Staff report