No Fall Sports in Horizon League Until October 1

Northern Kentucky University and the rest of the Horizon League member schools won't have fall sports until at least October 1, the Indianapolis-based athletics conference announced Thursday.

The delay was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"These decisions are never made lightly, but the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans of Norse Nation and all Horizon League institutions must be our top priority," said Ken Bothof, NKU director of athletics. "With the recent increases in the number of new cases, as well as travel restrictions being enacted across the country and league footprint, the Horizon League Council felt this was the best course of action."



Teams will still be permitted to workout, practice and meet as permitted by NCAA rules. The Horizon League Council will continue to monitor the guidelines, recommendations and developments surrounding the pandemic. If the Council determines competition can resume in the fall while remaining consistent with the principle of safety, new start dates, schedules and postseason framework will be developed. However, if the Council concludes fall competition cannot be safely conducted, a timeline will be developed to determine if fall sports competition can be held in the spring.

