Remodeled Bellevue Big Lots to Celebrate Opening

The remodeled Big Lots location in Bellevue is celebrating its opening on Saturday, July 25, and will be offering customers a coupon for $10 off $40 purchases upon checkout through August 1.

The store, located at 15 Donnermeyer Blvd., will reflect a new format from the national retail chain, with redesigned aisles.

“We are excited to introduce our new store format to Bellevue,” said Joice Wirkus, senior vice president of marketing at Big Lots. “This redesign brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our assortment of affordable solutions in furniture, seasonal, home, food, and consumables. We are also very proud to serve alongside the Bellevue community and want our customers to know that we are continuing to invest in bringing them the best shopping experience.”

The company said that the Bellevue location will be "a showcase for the continued roll out of a new store layout and design across all Big Lots stores, both in new builds as well as in redesigns at existing locations."

