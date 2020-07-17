Covington Woman Shot Dead in Elsmere

A Covington woman was found shot dead at an Elsmere intersection Thursday evening.

It was at Garvey Avenue and Cross Street where Elsmere Police and Fire departments located Nichole Daugherty, 35, dead from gunshot wounds.

Police charged Joseph Witkowicz, 25, of Elsmere, with murder.

He is being held in the Kenton County Detention Center on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 23.

The Kenton County Police Department is handling the investigation.

