583 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Kentucky on Saturday

583 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Kentucky on Saturday by Governor Andy Beshear, the second-highest total yet, and the highest when not accounting for a day earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic in which hundreds of cases emerged from a single state prison.

“Take care of each other. Wear facial coverings. Stay six feet apart. Do all of the things we need to do. We know how to beat COVID-19,” said Beshear. “Let’s come together. I know we’re going to get through this. I’m counting on you and I’m proud of you. It’s go time and let’s get it done right now.”

Saturday's numbers bring the state's total to 22,184 since the pandemic began.

“That means this is a dangerous time and it can’t be explained away by our increase in tests,” said Beshear. “We’ve got to be careful. We’ve got to make sure that we are wearing our facial coverings, because today’s cases are a reflection of 14 days ago before we mandated those. This is what it’s going to take if we want to save our economy and save lives and get our kids back in school, it’s really that simple.”

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 667.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 529,481 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.66%. At least 6,824 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Consistency is incredibly important as we strive to avoid straining our health system,” said Steven Stack, M.D., commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Weekends offer additional opportunities to socialize and go out in public. If you do, practice Healthy at Home and Healthy at Work guidelines. Wear a face covering. Maintain a social distance of at least six feet from people outside your household. Wash your hands. And, if a contact tracer calls, please answer. These steps get us back to work, school and play.”

