Annual NKY Job Fair to Be Hosted Virtually

The fourteenth annual veterans job fair in Northern Kentucky will be hosted virtually on Thursday, July 23 from noon to 3 p.m.

The job fair will use the video-conferencing platform Zoom.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to learn about current openings at over 20 local employers including those in advanced manufacturing, construction and trades, information technology, business, finance, healthcare, transportation, logistics, and distribution.

In honor of those who have served our country, veterans’ priority will take place from noon to 1 p.m. and resources will be available throughout the virtual event.

“This came about from thinking about ways to continue providing as close to a job fair experience as possible in a virtual setting. We have scaled it up to utilize multiple zoom accounts and breakout rooms so that job seekers and employers with open positions can interact together.” said Ellen Bates, Brighton Center Workforce Innovation Director.

Kentucky Career Center will help customers navigate from a central landing page through breakout rooms to connect with employers who are actively hiring and provide resources to help job seekers on their path to employment.

Current participating employers include:



ABM Facilities Services (Gold Sponsor)



Aristech Surfaces



C & B Marine (Gold Sponsor)



Castellini (Title Sponsor)



BrightStar Care of Northern Kentucky



Darling Ingredients (Platinum Sponsor)



DHL Express



Fifth Third Bank



Green Sky



Kenton County Airport Board



Kroger Distribution



Phoenix Services



Riegler Blacktop



Speedway



St Elizabeth



Steel Tech



The Cleaning Authorities



US Playing Card Company



Wayfair



Worldwide Flight Services

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-march, local Kentucky Career Centers have continued providing services to job seekers and employers by shifting capacity to handle increased phone volume and meeting through virtual formats.

“We have always prided ourselves in providing that ‘walk along with you service’ for our customer, so this definitely changed how we are providing services, but we didn’t skip a beat in making the transition to continue providing critical assistance during a new reality to both job seekers and employers,” said Bates.

Since starting to offer skill-building workshops for job seekers in a virtual format, such as Job Search Success and Resume Writing, the Kentucky Career Center has seen a dramatic increase in workshop participation, presumably due to the convenience factor.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers. Customers benefit from working one-on-one with a career coach who helps them navigate the workforce world and our Business Services team connects employers to high-quality job candidates. Together, this synergy creates a strong regional workforce and we will continue to work together with Career Center partners to ensure our region has the best possible supports in place during these challenging times.” said Bates.

For more information about the full scope of services provided by your local Kentucky Career Center, visit: www.nkcareercenter.org.

-Staff report