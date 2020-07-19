Kentucky Releases New 2020-21 Highway Map Celebrating Music Heritage

The new official highway map of Kentucky is out for 2020-21.

Urban areas, including Northern Kentucky and downtown Covington and Newport, are featured in insets.

The state's musical heritage is highlighted this year.

“Music is part of life in Kentucky and crosses many genres,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “By the same token, our official highway map is much more than a display of route lines and numbers. It symbolizes connection to the things and places that matter most to us.”

The Official Highway Map of Kentucky has been a trusted navigation aid for motorists since first published by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) in 1929, a news release said. It has evolved over the years to include information that affords travelers a glimpse of what Kentucky has to offer in recreation, history, food, adventure and the arts.

That includes a culture of music traceable along specific routes, such as the U.S. 23 “Country Music Highway” linking birthplaces of such stars as Loretta Lynn, Dwight Yoakam, Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, Tyler Childers and others.

The map also notes Kentucky natives Bill Monroe, father of Bluegrass Music; balladeer John Jacob Niles; famed folk singer Jean Ritchie; country’s Merle Travis; rockers Don and Phil Everly, and “newgrass” pioneer Sam Bush.

As the new map aptly states, “Kentucky’s musical journey travels many roads.”

“Highway maps are a staple in transportation as drivers still enjoy the comfort of having a traditional navigational tool and visitors can also get a snapshot of our state,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

“Local tourism centers, welcome centers and state parks often serve as our first opportunity to interact with travelers and connect them to the adventures that Kentucky tourism has to offer,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “The Kentucky highway map has a long history of merging transportation and tourism together to help navigate travelers directly to tourism attractions across the Commonwealth.”

Map aids include a reminder to check Goky.ky.gov or the Waze app for up-to-date traffic and roadway information.

Kentucky’s 2020-2021 Official Highway Map is available at welcome centers, rest areas, local convention and tourism offices and all Kentucky State Parks. Orders of up to 10 printed maps can be made online; however, requesters should expect a delay in shipment due to COVID-19.

To view a video about the Official Highway Map by Secretary Gray and Secretary Berry, click here. To view or download an electronic version of the Official Highway Map, county maps or city maps, visit KYTC’s website.

-Staff report