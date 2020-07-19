ProScan Moves to New Crestview Hills Office, Adds New Technology

ProScan Radiology recently completed a move from 350 Thomas More Parkway to 568 Centre View Blvd. in Crestview Hills.

The office added new technology, as well.

“We are excited to lead with cutting edge technology and expand our services to patients of Northern Kentucky to produce a higher quality and lower cost, independent imaging option in their neighborhood. The support that the Northern Kentucky community has shown us over the past two years has been overwhelming and this has inspired us to expand our services,” said Dr. Stephen J. Pomeranz, CEO and medical director of ProScan Imaging.

ProScan is headquartered in Cincinnati and operated twenty-eight independent imaging centers throughout the U.S., twelve of which are located in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area.

The addition of a technologically advanced Northern Kentucky ProScan location is significant for the local community as patients now have another independent, low cost and easily accessible imaging option when choosing their MRI or CT provider in the Greater Cincinnati region, the firm said in a news release.



“Being part of the fabric of the Northern Kentucky community has been a great experience for our organization. We are excited to continue to raise the bar of imaging care by offering additional modalities and another option for referring physicians and their patients,” said Pomeranz.

