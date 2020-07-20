Two Killed in Wilder Crash Identified

The two people killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Wilder have been identified.

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Licking Pike (KY 9) at I-275 when a southbound motorcycle with a driver and a passenger collided with a northbound tractor-trailer that was turning left to enter eastbound 275.

The two passengers on the motorcycle were both killed.

Daniel Jordan, 39, of Mount Orab, Oh., and Kelly Boyer, 35, of Cincinnati, were later identified as the victims.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Investigators are asking witnesses that have not yet given statements to call them at 859-292-3622.

-Staff report

Image via PDS